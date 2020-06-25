BusinessWire

POSaBIT Enters Alaska Market, Expects Rapid Expansion in 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on POSaBIT Enters Alaska Market, Expects Rapid Expansion in 2020

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology company that provides unique payment processing solutions for cash-only businesses with a focus on those within the Cannabis industry, has introduced their industry leading point of sale system in Alaska.

POSaBIT’s entry into Alaska signifies a continued focus on geographical expansion as they build out their customized point of sale for specific use by cannabis retailers and dispensaries. Alaska comes on the heels of the company’s positive 2019 financial results and an incredibly encouraging 2020 outlook.

“Entering into the Alaska market is a prime indicator of our rapid growth and expansion in 2020,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT. “Our products continue to be tremendously attractive and beneficial to cannabis retailers, and the word is spreading across the country. As we continue to integrate and customize our products, we expect to see POSaBIT solutions in every viable cannabis market at some point in 2021.”

POSaBIT’s full-featured, innovative point of sale system is joined by the company’s proprietary payment solution, allowing consumers to easily and efficiently purchase their cannabis products with debit and credit cards.


Contacts

Management Contact
Ryan Hamlin
ryan@posabit.com

Media Contact
Oscar Dahl
oscar@posabit.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Pharmacy Quality Solutions and Humana Partner to Launch New Outcomes-Based Pilot Program

Posted on Author Business Wire

Humana and PQS are piloting the first diabetes outcomes-based program within the EQuIPP® platform that incentivizes improvement across unique diabetes control measures
DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Humana–Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), the leadi…
BusinessWire

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2019 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, before the market opens.

Later that morning…
BusinessWire

Judge Upholds Dallas Jury Verdict with Final Judgement; CommScope to Pay Dali Wireless $9.5 Million in Past Damages

Posted on Author Business Wire

Post-Trial motions have concluded, upholding jury’s unanimous decision which ordered CommScope to pay damages for infringement of U.S. Patent Numbers 9,031,521 and 9,531,473
MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dali Wireless, Inc., a worldwide pionee…