Portworx Scores $20 Million Oversubscribed Round

LOS ALTOS – Portworx, a leading provider of container data services for DevOps, has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round. The funding round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with new investors including GE Ventures. Mayfield and other Series A investors also contributed. The round brings Portworx’s total funding to $28.5 million.

The company also announced major customers — GE Digital, Lufthansa Systems, University of Toronto and TGen — proving strong demand for enterprise container data services.

Portworx will use this new funding to ramp up enterprise sales and deliver new key features in the product roadmap, such as data encryption and access controls, hybrid and multi-cloud data management, and deeper integration with container schedulers such as Kubernentes, Docker Swarm and Mesosphere.

Container demand is growing exponentially, but large enterprises adopting stateful containers in production encounter data management challenges in the areas of persistence, high availability (HA), security, automation and multi-cloud deployments. Portworx addresses these challenges head on and has emerged as the go-to solution for container data management, as evidenced by its deployment in a growing number of Fortune 2000 enterprises; GE is using Portworx in its Predix solution, the next-generation platform for the Industrial Internet of Things.

“Platforms like GE Predix represent the latest in cloud engineering — and operate in some of the largest distributed cloud configurations in the world. Portworx helps address our complex DevOps challenges by allowing us to rapidly enable data affinity solutions for containers, while improving data availability and scalability,” said Darren Haas, head of cloud engineering, GE Digital. “Portworx provides infrastructure-agnostic features such as volume persistence, high availability, data security and automation that are valuable to a business like GE Digital.”

“Stateful container deployments will continue to accelerate and grow in enterprises,” said Murli Thirumale, CEO and co-founder of Portworx. “Customers are adopting us rapidly because they recognize the depth of container and storage expertise packaged by Portworx in an easy-to-deploy solution. Container solution providers and enterprises are jumping on integrating data services like Portworx, and we look forward to partnering with vendors and customers alike to solve container data problems at their core.”