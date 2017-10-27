Porsche Unveils 2018 911 Carrera T

Auto maker Porsche has introduced the new 2018 911 Carrera T sportscar. This could be a popular car among wealthy techies in Silicon Valley.

With less weight, a manual transmission with a shorter constant transaxle ratio, and a standard mechanical rear differential lock, performance and driving pleasure are heightened. The 911 Carrera T (“T” stands for Touring) is also equipped with several performance-enhancing features that are not available on the standard 911 Carrera. This includes the PASM Sport Suspension with a 0.39-inch (10 mm) lower ride height, a shortened gear lever with an embossed shift pattern in red, and seat centers made of Sport-Tex material. Rear-axle steering is not available for the standard 911 Carrera but is an option for the 911 Carrera T.

The 2018 911 Carrera T is now available for ordering and is expected to reach U.S. dealers by March 2018. The base MSRP is $102,100, excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Based on the 370 hp 911 Carrera Coupe, the new model features unique design elements. The 911 Carrera T is equipped to be light and sporty: The rear windshield and rear side windows are made of lightweight glass, and door opener loops on the inside replace the conventional door openers. Similar to the 911 GTS models, sound insulation has been reduced. Weighing 3,142 pounds, the 911 Carrera T is the lightest model in the 911 Carrera range.

Dynamic exterior design with unique features

The design of the 911 Carrera T underscores performance. The 911 Carrera T is fitted with an aerodynamically optimized front spoiler lip that comes with the PASM Sport Suspension. The SportDesign exterior mirrors are painted in Agate Grey. The vehicle’s side profile features 20-inch Carrera S wheels painted in Titanium Grey and a stripe bearing the model designation. The louvers of the rear decklid grill, the Porsche logotype, and the model designation “911 Carrera T” are finished in Agate Grey. The standard Sport Exhaust System with black exhaust tips characterizes the rear of the car. Paint options of Lava Orange, Black, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue as well as the metallic colors Carrera White, Jet Black and GT Silver are available.

Purist interior concept and new interior package

The 911 Carrera T is fitted with black 4-way electrically adjustable Sport Seats Plus with seat centers in Sport-Tex. The headrests are embroidered with a black “911” logo. When ordered with the optional Full Bucket Seats (available on a 911 Carrera model for the first time), rear seats are deleted. The GT Sport Steering wheel with leather rim, also standard, comes fitted with a switch for driving mode selection. The shortened gear lever with shift pattern embossed in red is reserved for the 911 Carrera T. The interior trim on the dashboard and doors is in black as are the door opener loops. The Carrera T Interior Package is new: With available contrasting colors in Racing Yellow, Guards Red or GT Silver, it provides additional colored accents via the seat belts, the “911” logo on the headrests, the door opener loops, and the seat centers made of Sport-Tex.

Improved power-to-weight ratio and performance

The twin-turbo 3.0 flat-six engine develops 370 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque, the latter of which is available in a broad range between 1,750 and 5,000 rpm. Thanks to the manual transmission with a shorter constant transaxle ratio and the mechanical rear differential lock, the 911 Carrera T accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, 0.1 second quicker than the standard 911 Carrera. The manual version reaches a top track speed of 182 mph. When equipped with the optional PDK transmission, the 911 Carrera T reaches 60 mph in 4.0 seconds using the standard launch control feature and has a top track speed of 180 mph.

