Porsche Sees Slight Uptick in Sales

ATLANTA — Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, reported sales in September 2018 of 5,102 vehicles. This was 0.8 percent higher than the previous September. For the first nine months of 2018, U.S. retail sales were up 3.4 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling 42,626.

September sales were driven by demand for two model lines in particular. The arrival of the new-generation Cayenne in U.S. showrooms boosted its sales by 26.9 percent year-over-year. The iconic Porsche 911 remained a draw for customers, increasing sales by 37.8 percent.

“The new 2019 Cayenne is an exciting addition to a Porsche product range that continues to fascinate people. Our sales in the first three quarters of this year are a powerful testament to the quality and customer experience we offer,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 1,826 vehicles in September, up 18 percent year-over-year.