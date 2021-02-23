BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pocket Outdoor Media Closes Major Acquisitions, Rebrands as Outside.
Google Shutting Down Compare Service
Google plans to shut down its Google Compare service to find auto insurance, credit cards and mortgages according to The Wall Street Journal. The service was launched in 2015 and just wasn’t gaining enough transaction. Google Compare for credit cards listed dozens of credit cards from different banks along with their benefits, annual fees and […]
Lukka Appoints FINRA Chairperson Eileen Murray as Key Strategic Advisor
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BTC #Advisor–Lukka, the leading crypto asset software and data provider, announced today that it has appointed Eileen Murray, Chairperson of FINRA and Former Co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates LP, to its advisory board. Murray brings knowledge and expertise in financial markets and long-standing industry relationships to Lukka as the company looks to expand […]
Reflektion Closes $18 Million Series B Round
Reflektion, a leader in real-time, Individualized Commerce, announced the company has raised $18 million in Series B financing, putting its total amount of funding at $29.3 million. Led by Battery Ventures, the round also includes investments from Hasso Plattner Ventures and Intel Capital.