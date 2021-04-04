Plug and Play Selects 154 Startups for Summer 2021

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play announced it has selected 154 startups into their Summer 2021 Batches. These companies have been accepted into one of the following programs that run through June: Energy, Enterprise Tech, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Internet of Things, Mobility, Real Estate & Construction, or Travel & Hospitality. 40% of the startups are based outside the U.S.

Plug and Play is one of the leading accelerator programs in Silicon Valley. The full list of startups chosen can be viewed on Plug and Play’s website.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 154 startups into our Summer 2021 Programs. During the course of the next three months, these startups will receive unprecedented access to our corporate, VC, and mentor network. It has been an extensive selection process to get to this point and the quality of these startups are a testament to that. We also hope to invest in many of the future success stories within these batches,” said George Damouny, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures.