Plug and Play Selects 117 Startups for Fall

SUNNYVALE — Silicon Valley-based venture accelerator Plug and Play announced that 117 startups have been accepted into its Fall 2018 programs. The selected startups will join one of the following programs: Brand & Retail, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Food & Beverage, New Materials & Packaging, or Supply Chain & Logistics. The full list of startups can be viewed on Plug and Play’s website: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/fall-2018/

“We’re focused on startups creating disruptive technologies that can change markets and make incremental improvements for our corporate partners,” says George Damouny, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures. “We have selected pre-seed to pre-IPO companies working on solutions from operational efficiency and security automation to food safety and augmented reality. We hope to see these companies grow immensely over the next few months through our expansive corporate ecosystem.”

Throughout the next three months, the startups will be immersed in Plug and Play’s network. They will be invited to attend mentor sessions, exclusive networking events, and business development matchmaking. Each startup in the batch is also thoroughly reviewed for the possibility of investment. Plug and Play does not take equity for participating in the program but actively invests in a large number of companies every year.

These startups will graduate October 23rd-25th at Plug and Play’s Fall Summit.

Companies in the Plug and Play community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk.