Plug and Play Selects 102 Startups for Fall Batch

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play has announced the selection of 102 new startups into their fall 2020 batches. These startups were selected to join one of the following programs that will run through October 2020: Brand & Retail , Enterprise Tech , Food & Beverage , Media & Advertising , New Materials & Packaging , and Supply Chain . Of the 102 startups, 49 of them are internationally based and represent 13 different countries.

Startups accepted into these batches will go through a fully virtual program.

“These startups are not only innovative, but also some of the strongest in their industries,” said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “These companies will add great value to our vast network of industry leaders and we look forward to playing a part in their success.”