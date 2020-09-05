Plug and Play Selects 102 Startups for Fall Batch

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play has announced the selection of 102 new startups into their fall 2020 batches. These startups were selected to join one of the following programs that will run through October 2020: Brand & Retail, Enterprise Tech, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, and Supply Chain. Of the 102 startups, 49 of them are internationally based and represent 13 different countries.
Startups accepted into these batches will go through a fully virtual program.
“These startups are not only innovative, but also some of the strongest in their industries,” said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “These companies will add great value to our vast network of industry leaders and we look forward to playing a part in their success.”
Upon selection, these startups will have the opportunity to grow, connect, and engage with Plug and Play’s global network of corporate partners, venture capitalists, and alumni. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, the programs have transitioned to a fully virtual curriculum wherein the selected companies will be connected virtually to partners in private one-on-one sessions and have the potential to be featured in webinars hosted by Plug and Play. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.
A virtual graduation for this batch of startups will commence October 13-16th at Plug and Play’s Fall Summit 2020.