PLTW Delivers Distance Learning Support to Teachers, Students, and Caregivers Across America

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project Lead The Way (PLTW) today released distance learning support, a full suite of resources that schools can utilize to enhance their distinct distance learning needs for teachers, students, and caregivers. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities across America differently, PLTW’s distance learning support will be available through different platforms such as distance learning guides, training, and webinars to support learning wherever it takes place this fall. All active PLTW schools will receive access to these resources at no additional cost during the 2020-21 school year.

“We continue to stand by our teachers and students as we all adapt day-by-day to the ever-evolving and ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW President and CEO. “Regardless of where learning takes place, I stand firm in the belief that it should remain hands-on and engaging. We have sharpened our focus to ensure we continue serving our network in meaningful ways with the tools and resources needed to provide transformative learning experiences for millions of students across America.”

Over the last few months, PLTW has listened to the voices of our network to understand what they need in a successful learning environment and has created the following resources for educators and caregivers:

PLTW's distance learning support includes embedded course enhancements integrated within the existing course delivery platform, myPLTW, to provide alternative activities for flexible learning environments.

integrated within the existing course delivery platform, myPLTW, to provide alternative activities for flexible learning environments. PLTW’s distance learning support allows for more flexibility when structuring lesson plans , regardless of changes in the learning environment, giving everyone the ability to stay on track throughout the school year.

, regardless of changes in the learning environment, giving everyone the ability to stay on track throughout the school year. PLTW’s distance learning support provides teachers with new resources to guide caregivers when teaching students at home.

when teaching students at home. PLTW’s distance learning support connects teachers across the country to build community and assist throughout course implementation.

PLTW’s distance learning support provides the PLTW network with tools and resources created to guide and adapt to changing environments while continuing to reinforce the in-demand, transferable skills students need to thrive in an evolving world.

To provide even more support for teachers with distance learning and online course implementation, PLTW transformed its in-person professional development teacher training into an online learning experience incorporating authentic, meaningful, and best-in-class online facilitation practices that ensure the high-quality delivery of course content that teachers expect from PLTW. To date, nearly 6,000 teachers with representation from all 50 states have registered for this dynamic online experience.

To learn more about how PLTW is providing transformative learning experiences wherever they may take place for teachers and students, visit https://www.pltw.org/fall-distance-learning-overview.

About PLTW.

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

