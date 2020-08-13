Plethora Poised to Benefit From 2021 NDAA

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manufacturing company Plethora has secured language in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) advocating for technology enabled manufacturing. The company has worked closely with Senator David Perdue (R-GA), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower, and Representative Kendra Horn (D-OK), a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Readiness, on the final language included in this bipartisan bill.

“We’re excited to be taking this significant step toward potentially working with the Department of Defense,” said Plethora CEO Jim Quinn. “Every day we see how our automated approach to manufacturing streamlines sourcing and procurement for our customers, and we look forward to offering that same value throughout the Department of Defense.”

This sentiment is echoed by Georgia Senator David Perdue: “Cutting edge technologies are critical to maintaining our military’s superiority, and that extends to the way we maintain DOD’s platforms and equipment. Georgia companies like Plethora can help us achieve efficiencies and stay ahead in Great Power Competition.”

Congress and the Department of Defense’s recognition of this innovative digital manufacturing approach is the first step in allowing Plethora, a non-traditional contractor, to assist with spare part shortage issues at DOD arsenals, depots, and fleet readiness centers.

The NDAA for FY 2021 passed in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in late July, and part of that legislation calls on the Secretary of Defense to provide Congress with a report on “the feasibility and advisability of using automated manufacturing technologies” within the next 7 to 14 months. Once it is signed into law, Plethora plans further initiatives to educate Congress and the public on technologies related to CAD design, CAM programing, and CNC machining.

Investments in automated manufacturing help support jobs initiatives as well. “Our technology allows us to make custom parts more quickly,” said Quinn. “And that means we need skilled workers to operate mills and help keep our shop floor running smoothly.”

About Plethora: Founded in 2013 in San Francisco, Plethora uses proprietary software technology to accelerate and improve CNC machining. Today, Plethora operates a 57,000 square foot factory in Marietta, GA. The company custom manufactures parts for clients throughout North America.

