Play Ball! T-Mobile & Seattle Mariners Give Fans Immersive Experience at Summer Camp

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What:

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) wants to take you out to the ballgame … virtually! On the heels of news that free MLB.TV is coming back to T-Mobile Tuesdays, the Un-carrier announced today it’s teaming up with the Seattle Mariners to give local baseball fans a unique and interactive experience, providing an immersive window to Summer Camp while they can’t be there in person. Through a 360-degree high definition livestream — riding on T-Mobile’s advanced wireless network — fans can virtually teleport to the pitcher’s mound to watch their favorite Mariners gear up for the season during batting practice.

The livestream puts fans right in the middle of the action, providing a glimpse of how wireless networks will transform sporting events in the future through new and immersive experiences.

When:

The livestream will begin Monday, 7/20 at 1:30 pm PT during batting practice at T-Mobile Park.

Where:

Fans can watch the livestream on the Seattle Mariners YouTube channel, and a replay will be available immediately following. To watch, simply click the link and look around T-Mobile Park as if you’re standing on the field.

Who:

All your favorite players!

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/.

Check out @TMobile and @TMobilePark to follow the fun on Twitter. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com