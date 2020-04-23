Planview Recognized as a Leader in 2020 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planview® today announced it is named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools. The report evaluated Planview’s Lean and Agile Delivery solution and positioned the company highest in the Leaders quadrant for Ability to Execute.

“Every organization today has their own transformation story, even Planview. We rewired ourselves to pivot and focus on holistic portfolio and work management solutions, doubling down on Lean and Agile. Core to our vision is to serve enterprises at all stages of Agile transformation, helping them transform on their terms and timeline,” said Patrick Tickle, Planview Chief Product Officer. “We’re excited to be recognized by Gartner.”

According to Gartner, “Enterprise-class agile development is a natural evolution of project-level agile to support the demands of large-scale software management. Agile processes are highly accelerated and iterative. The information needs of agile teams often differ from those of their leadership. This has led to the use of a variety of tools: some for the teams, others for management.”

Planview offers a full spectrum of Portfolio and Work Management solutions that are uniquely positioned to help organizations successfully accelerate on-strategy delivery. With a focus on bringing together leadership solutions spanning Agile and PPM, Planview is the platform partner for enterprise class organizations navigating the transformation of work, portfolio management, and the shift to product-centricity.

“We think Planview’s Leader position shows exactly where Agile is going,” said Dr. Mik Kersten, Tasktop CEO and best-selling author of Project to Product. “Enterprise needs for Agile at scale mean that team-level functionality is no longer enough. It has been amazing to see a leading PPM vendor make such a profound and impactful shift from project to product in their own portfolio, and helping others do the same. As a strategic partner, we are honored to be part of the journey and look forward to Planview driving results in the market at this critical time for organizations needing to shift to software and digital innovation.”

“Working with best-in-class partners like Planview represents our commitment to helping enterprises deliver competitive solutions to its customers in the shortest sustainable lead time,” said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and co-founder of Scaled Agile, Inc. “Planview’s experience in the Lean Portfolio Management and enterprise Kanban space is an invaluable asset for organizations looking to effectively connect their portfolio to business strategy.”

“When Planview and LeanKit came together in 2017, we shared this vision; it’s why I wanted us to become a part of the Planview family. Our goal from the beginning was to build a Lean and Agile Delivery solution that is pragmatic and reflects the realities of Agile transformation. Transformation takes time, and organizations need a partner that can see and understand the whole journey, even the ugly parts,” explains Jon Terry, former LeanKit co-Founder and current Planview Chief Lean-Agile Evangelist.

About Planview

Planview has one focus: enabling the transformation journey as organizations rewire strategy to delivery in today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets. Our solutions uniquely help organizations navigate this journey and accelerate on-strategy delivery at enterprise scale. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enable customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has more than 700 employees supporting 3,500 customers and 1 million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.planview.com/.

Planview and LeanKit are registered trademarks of Planview, Inc. and the Planview logo is a trademark of Planview, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

