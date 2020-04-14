Planisware Hosts Online POWER Series, Showcasing Customer Success Stories and Bringing User Community Together for Functional Workshops

Planisware North America announces series of customer-focused online events in May and June.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planisware, the leading global provider of Project and Product Portfolio Management (PPM) software solutions for new product development (NPD), IT, and engineering organizations, announces its POWER Series: a virtual event spotlighting customers who drive innovation with the Planisware solution.

Planisware’s POWER Series will offer Planisware users the opportunity to expand upon their knowledge of Planisware’s Enterprise and Orchestra solutions and showcase customers across a variety of industries. The series brings the Planisware community together to learn, connect and share their experiences, while spotlighting organizations that helped fuel Planisware’s success.

“ Our customers, partners and affiliates helped shape Planisware into what it is today,” said Antoine Villata, head of North American operations. “ It’s thanks to their dedication and support that Planisware is recognized as an industry leader in the PPM world. We want to take this opportunity to not only provide our customers with material to further their PPM expertise, but also to thank them for their ongoing contributions to the user community and for being part of this journey with us.”

The POWER Series will run from May 27 through June 19, with each week focusing on a key part of the customer journey with Planisware; from the initial adoption of the software, to utilizing data within the tool to answer those “What-If…” questions, to expanding the solution and finding new ways to add value. This series will feature a blend of customer case studies (featured organizations include Amgen, L3Harris, Spin Master, EMD Serono and Astellas), Planisware solution workshops, best practice working groups and training. Workshops cover a broad range of topics, from application portfolio management to capital planning to scaled agile & SAFe methodologies. Training course sessions offer participants a hands-on experience, allowing them to expand their knowledge in report-building, scheduling and overall project execution within the Enterprise solution. To learn more or register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2y7LbGq.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading global provider of product and project portfolio management software solutions with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide across a variety of major industries, including consumer packaged goods, IT, engineering, automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and energy. For more information about Planisware, please visit www.planisware.com or call 888-752-6479

Gina Lemerle

gina.lemerle@planisware.com