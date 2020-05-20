Planar Introduces Planar FX Series Fine Pitch, High Brightness LED Displays for Indoor and Outdoor Applications

The new line of fine pitch LED video wall displays provides outstanding image detail for high ambient-light environments and offers the industry’s finest pixel pitch for outdoor use

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, today announced an expansion to the company’s portfolio of cutting-edge LED display solutions with the introduction of the Planar® FX Series. Offering models designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, Planar FX Series fine pixel pitch LED video wall displays bring to high ambient-light environments the same level of close-viewing image detail and resolution historically reserved for lower light private spaces.

The Planar FX Series offers outdoor models available in 1.5, 1.9, 2.6, 2.9 and 3.9 millimeter pixel pitches, featuring the industry’s finest pitch LED video wall display for outdoor use, in addition to indoor models with 1.5, 1.9 and 2.6 millimeter pixel pitches. The Planar FX Series supports up to 3500 nits indoors and 4000 nits outdoors. The new line of LED video wall displays’ high resolution and high brightness makes them ideal for showcasing up-close content during daylight hours, including applications such as lobbies, corporate campus exteriors, transportation, retail environments and hospitality.

“As customer demand and confidence in LED video walls has grown, our customers have naturally envisioned use cases requiring close viewing in bright, sun-lit public environments,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. “We are excited to now offer a product line uniquely suited to those applications, both indoors and outdoors.”

Built to endure the weather and accidental impact, Planar FX Series displays include LED treatments designed to protect them from ultraviolet rays, dust, water and casual contact, without negatively impacting the viewing experience. The new fine pitch LED displays also feature optional masking plates on the backside to cover cables and protect from vandalism and other wear and tear that is common in high-traffic environments. In addition, Planar FX Series allows users to dynamically adjust brightness to accommodate daytime and evening usage.

Featuring full front service and magnet-secured modules, Planar FX Series displays measure 500x500 millimeters and are built for fixed installation or hanging and stacking designs. Planar FX Series displays are also designed to support flexible, customized and architecturally integrated LED video walls, including video walls with 90-degree corners.

