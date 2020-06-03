Planar Announces June 2020 Virtual Product & Technology Showcase

The all-inclusive, Virtual Event will unveil the company’s latest display innovations, including a new touch solution for next-level collaboration and advancements in LED video wall technology

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, today announced the June 2020 Virtual Product & Technology Showcase, a three-day, all-inclusive, virtual event composed of product and technology sessions, videos, demonstrations and more. Scheduled from June 9-11, in lieu of being able to showcase products at the InfoComm 2020 event, the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America, Planar’s own Virtual Product & Technology Showcase will introduce display innovations that would have been unveiled in the company’s booth at the show.

Planar’s Virtual Product & Technology Showcase will also include a handful of sessions hosted by members of Planar’s product team with topics ranging from the latest applications and advances in LED display technology to improvements in meeting room and collaboration display technology and ways to drive impact with custom display solutions. The virtual product and technology sessions will also offer an opportunity for questions and answers, allowing attendees to engage with Planar professionals and learn more about the ways the company can support their unique and evolving needs.

“Our Virtual Product & Technology Showcase was designed to replicate what our customers and partners would have experienced by visiting our booth in person at a show,” said Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Pro Services Adam Schmidt. “By attending this first-of-its-kind showcase, virtual visitors will have the opportunity to interact with industry experts while keeping up with the latest Planar innovations that are powering businesses around the world. It’s important for our virtual visitors to know that we’re focused on innovating now more than ever and available to help make their display technology visions a reality.”

Planar’s Virtual Product & Technology Showcase will introduce visitors to the following display innovations:

Planar® HB Series Huddle Board: The Planar HB Series Huddle Board is a line of LCD displays optimized for quick and efficient collaboration. Available in 75-inch and 86-inch sizes, the series features a highly responsive touch performance to recognize up to 20 simultaneous touch points from multiple users and an included stylus that accurately captures even the smallest of characters. The series is also compatible with industry-leading collaboration solutions, supports third-party devices and includes an integrated Android operating system complete with whiteboard software to create a one-stop collaboration solution for users.

Planar® FX Series: The Planar FX Series is a new family of fine pixel pitch indoor and outdoor LED video wall displays that bring to high ambient-light environments the same level of close-viewing image detail and resolution historically reserved for lower light private spaces. Planar FX Series displays include LED treatments designed to protect them from ultraviolet rays, dust, water and casual contact, without negatively impacting the viewing experience.

Planar® TVF Series: Introducing a new 0.9 millimeter fine pixel pitch model to the award-winning LED video wall line, the Planar TVF Series now supports higher resolution video walls at a size that fits in more environments. Joining other fine pitch models, Planar TVF 0.9 upholds a platform that is easy to set up, use and maintain at an attractive price point. The Planar TVF Series features a 16:9 aspect ratio that allows every pixel pitch to achieve popular resolutions, including Full HD and 4K, to enable a closer, comfortable viewing distance for clear presentation of content.

Planar® ERO-LED Matte™: As the newest alternative to the company’s popular Planar® ERO-LED™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) technology, Planar ERO-LED Matte introduces a protective solution that is almost unnoticeable, allowing content to be displayed without interruptions or reflections. The proprietary materials and process add a protective layer to provide increased ruggedness and an improved touch experience for continued interaction, while maintaining superb image performance.

To register for Planar’s June 2020 Virtual Product & Technology Showcase, visit www.junetradeshow2020.events.planar.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the Americas market leader in LCD control room applications (Futuresource 2019). Founded in 1995, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.planar.com.

