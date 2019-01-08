Pizza Hut to Expand Beer Delivery

The world’s largest pizza chain Pizza Hut is expanding its beer delivery service. The company, a division of Yum Brands, announced the second expansion of the beer program to nearly 300 restaurants in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and additional locations across California and Arizona by mid-January.
Pizza Hut is the first pizza chain to offer beer delivery and hopes to offer it at 1,000 restaurants across new markets by Summer 2019.
The announcement is aptly timed ahead of Super Bowl LIII, one of the busiest days of the year for Pizza Hut. According to a recent survey, 86% of Americans plan to serve both pizza and beer at their upcoming Super Bowl party this year.1With this recent expansion, Pizza Hut is serving more customers than ever as a one-stop-shop for both.
“As the official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, we’ve been celebrating football fans all season long, so it only makes sense for us to bring more customers the beloved combo of pizza and beer ahead of the Super Bowl,” said Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut. “We are proud to be pioneers of beer delivery and are well-poised to take on more markets in the coming year.”
In December 2017, Pizza Hut launched its beer delivery pilot program in Arizona and expanded to parts of California five months later. Now, in 2019, with strong franchise partner participation, the company is in seven different states with additional markets forthcoming.
“Our expanded beer delivery program and Super Bowl weekend creates a great level of excitement across our participating franchise partners and team members,” said Nicolas Burquier, Chief Customer and Operations Officer, Pizza Hut. “Beer delivery is a game-changing lever that we’ll continue to pull in order to deliver oven-hot pizzas with ice-cold beer to customers watching and celebrating their favorite teams.”
“Super Bowl Sunday is one of our biggest days of the year, and now being able to offer the pizza-beer delivery combo in Orlando, FL during the big game, is a great upgrade our customers will truly enjoy,” said Carl Vannostrand, President and COO of CFL Pizza, a Pizza Hut franchisee organization.
Qualifying orders must meet delivery minimum requirements and be placed through PizzaHut.com, the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android or via phone. Delivery fees apply.