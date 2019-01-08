Pizza Hut to Expand Beer Delivery

The world’s largest pizza chain Pizza Hut is expanding its beer delivery service. The company, a division of Yum Brands, announced the second expansion of the beer program to nearly 300 restaurants in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and additional locations across California and Arizona by mid-January.

Pizza Hut is the first pizza chain to offer beer delivery and hopes to offer it at 1,000 restaurants across new markets by Summer 2019.

The announcement is aptly timed ahead of Super Bowl LIII, one of the busiest days of the year for Pizza Hut. According to a recent survey, 86% of Americans plan to serve both pizza and beer at their upcoming Super Bowl party this year.1With this recent expansion, Pizza Hut is serving more customers than ever as a one-stop-shop for both.