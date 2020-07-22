Pitney Bowes Names Gregg Zegras Executive Vice President and President, Global Ecommerce

Former Chief Commercial Officer Has Helped Pitney Bowes Add $1 Billion in Revenue in Six Years

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced the appointment of Gregg Zegras to the position of Executive Vice President and President, Global Ecommerce, which includes the company’s fulfillment, delivery and returns services. Mr. Zegras will report directly to Marc Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes.

“Gregg has been at the forefront of developing and executing our ecommerce strategy from the beginning and is deeply respected by our clients and partners for his commitment to their success,” said Mr. Lautenbach. “He brings a continuity of leadership and strategic direction that will keep us on the path to achieving our long-term goals, as well as a demonstrated ability to adapt quickly to new market dynamics and new opportunities like those we are seeing throughout ecommerce today.”

Mr. Zegras joined Pitney Bowes in 2013 and has served in several leadership positions, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer, where he led product management, pre-sales, sales, client success, and customer care for the Global Ecommerce business. He played a central role in the development of the company’s ecommerce strategy, including the acquisition and integration of Newgistics. Under his leadership, the Global Ecommerce sales and client success teams have added more than $1 billion in revenue in just six years.

Prior to joining Global Ecommerce, Mr. Zegras was President of Pitney Bowes-owned Imagitas, an innovative lifestyle marketing services company. Mr. Zegras led a comprehensive turnaround of the Imagitas business, substantially increasing the value of the asset prior to its sale in 2015.

Prior to joining Pitney Bowes, Mr. Zegras held several executive leadership positions, including at NBC Universal, Sharecare and Hearst Entertainment.

