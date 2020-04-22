Pitney Bowes, a Company Built on Innovation, Community and Diversity and Inclusion, Marks its First 100 Years and the Next Century to Come

“The Innovators – Pitney Bowes at 100” to Air on Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Made Available On Demand Globally

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today marks 100 years of delivering innovative products and solutions to drive commerce.

To chronicle this significant milestone, Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) will broadcast “The Innovators – Pitney Bowes at 100” which will tell the Company’s story of innovation on April 23 at 8 pm ET. The show will also be available globally on-demand on the CPTV website. “The Innovators,” a half-hour show narrated by veteran American journalist and newscaster, Paula Zahn, takes a close look at innovators and innovations from the past 100 years, and their impact and relevance in the global world of commerce. “The Innovators” includes interviews with historians and business experts, as well as current and former Pitney Bowes leaders.

The CPTV broadcast of “The Innovators” commemorates the 100th anniversary milestone with employees around the world. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pitney Bowes has postponed several events to September 1, 2020, the day the Postal Service formally approved the Pitney Bowes postage meter for use in the United States.

“Throughout our 100 years, we have supported millions of clients around the world, contributed significantly to our communities where we live and work, and invented industries and business models that have endured and evolved for decades,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, president and CEO. “Today, we are leveraging our core mailing and related financial services capabilities to provide shipping and strategic capital to help our clients grow their business.

“You don’t reach 100 years in business without facing challenges, disruption and uncertainty at one time or another,” added Lautenbach. “Throughout our long and storied history, we have confronted difficult times, including the Great Depression, World War II, the Great Recession of 2008, and each time we have come out stronger. The pandemic has disrupted every sense of normalcy around the world, impacting the lives of many. Our primary concern remains protecting the welfare and safety of our employees, especially our ‘essential critical infrastructure workers’ who serve our clients every day. Through this global crisis, our teams continue to carry great pride in the work they do to power commerce, and secure the foundation we’ve built for our second century.”

The 100th anniversary is a remarkable milestone for a company that began in 1920, when Arthur Pitney, the inventor, and Walter Bowes, the promoter, first met and put their ideas together to invent the first postage meter -- the award-winning Model M, creating the “metered mail” market and a new industry with it.

As a long-standing member of the business community in Stamford, CT, the State of Connecticut, and numerous countries around the world, Pitney Bowes has been a positive force for change across its local communities. This commitment is part of the Company’s core value of “doing the right thing the right way,” and is embraced and supported by the company’s employees across the globe with a philanthropic focus on literacy, education and health.

Pitney Bowes has been recognized for its exceptional workplace culture, including Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender Equality Index, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and America’s Best Large Employers lists. Recently, the Company was recognized with the 2020 Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management.

About Pitney Bowes’ 100 Years

On April 23, 1920, Arthur Pitney, the inventor, and Walter Bowes, the promoter, founded The Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Over the next 100 years, the combination of creativity with business acumen enabled Pitney Bowes to pioneer innovations for over one million clients through several decades – beginning with the postage meter to pushing the boundaries of global ecommerce. The Pitney Bowes centennial commitment continues to put the client first with sustainable innovation created by exceptional people who have deep ties to our communities and driven by a culture of “doing the right thing the right way.” For additional information about the Company’s storied history and centennial plans, visit www.pitneybowes.com/100.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Bill Hughes

Chief Communications Officer

203-351-6785

news@pb.com