BusinessWire

Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.


Contacts

Press
Mike Mayzel
press@pinterest.com

Investor Relations
Doug Clark
ir@pinterest.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer manufacturer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed com…
BusinessWire

Farmers Edge and Merit Functional Foods Form Strategic Alliance to Source Top Quality Plant-Based Proteins from Progressive Growers

Posted on Author Business Wire

New access to high-quality datasets are a win-win for the protein value chain; food companies gain verified field records for improved traceability and growers are rewarded with higher premiums and increased marketability
WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS…
BusinessWire

Supplyframe Electronics Sourcing Report Highlights Innovation Imperative Amid COVID-19

Posted on Author Business Wire

Study Illustrates Why Connected New Product Introduction Is More Important Than Ever
PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Product innovation remains incredibly important in our new normal, but more than half (53%) of electronics industry product launche…