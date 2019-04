Pinterest shares had another strong day Monday, rising 14.77% to close at $34.26.

The social network that lets users pin their favorite photos has gone up 80% since its IPO price of $19 on Thursday, April 18.

Pinterest says it has more than 250 million users that have pinned more than 4 billion boards.

The company reported revenues of $755.9 million in 2018 and a net loss of $62.9 million. Losses were cut by more than half from 2017 and Pinterest doesn’t look too far from being profitable.