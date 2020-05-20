BusinessWire

Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will present and host meetings at the following technology and industry growth conferences. Details for each event:


Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date:

   

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Time:

   

2:45 p.m. Mountain Time

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Date:

   

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Time:

   

8:00 a.m. Mountain Time

Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit

Date:

   

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Date:

   

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time:

   

7:40 a.m. Mountain Time

Each presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

Follow us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Nick Allen
Tel: 720.728.1007
investor@pingidentity.com

Media Contact
Kristin Miller
Tel: 720.728.1033
press@pingidentity.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Social Safety Badge and Quality Guidelines Launched by Internet Dating Excellence Association (IDEA)

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Internet Dating Excellence Association today launches the Social Safety Badge and Guidelines for high quality dating apps.

Online dating continues to grow at a rapid pace globally due to increasing connectivity, a growi…
BusinessWire

KBRA Releases its Portfolio Analysis Tool for Structured Credit

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Portfolio Analysis Tool (K-PAT), which is detailed in the company’s Structured Credit Methodology.

K-PAT was developed to evaluate portfolios underlying collateralized loan …
BusinessWire

Harpak-ULMA Announces Packaging Design & Prototyping Services

Posted on Author Business Wire

TAUNTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harpak-ULMA, the North American arm of ULMA Packaging, today announced a new suite of packaging design & prototyping services to help producers more rapidly and cost-effectively develop and operationalize innovative…