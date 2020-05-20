Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will present and host meetings at the following technology and industry growth conferences. Details for each event:
Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 28, 2020
|
Time:
|
2:45 p.m. Mountain Time
Bank of America Global Technology Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. Mountain Time
Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
William Blair Growth Stock Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|
Time:
|
7:40 a.m. Mountain Time
Each presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.
