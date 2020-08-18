BusinessWire

Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will present and/or host meetings at the following technology and industry growth conferences. Details for each event:


Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference

Date:

Tuesday, August 18 – Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Citi Global Technology Conference

Date:

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Time:

12:25 p.m. Mountain Time

Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Date:

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Date:

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Time:

9:50 a.m. Mountain Time

For events with presentation times listed, each will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Nick Allen
Tel: 720.728.1007
investor@pingidentity.com

Media Contact
Kristin Miller
Tel: 720.728.1033
press@pingidentity.com

