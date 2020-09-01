Ping Identity Named a Leader in 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ for Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Quadrant report

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ping Identity, (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named by ISG as a Leader in Identity & Access Management in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Quadrant Report Australia 2020 (August 2020).

According to the report, “the leaders among the vendors/providers have a highly attractive product and service offering and a very strong market and competitive position; they fulfil all requirements for successful market cultivation. They can be regarded as opinion leaders, providing strategic impulses to the market. They also ensure innovative strength and stability.”

According to Craig Baty, Distinguished Analyst at ISG and author of the report, “Ping Identity’s strong Australian presence and experience in high-volume, high-transaction authentication environments such as finance, government and education instil high confidence among clients in its local capability. The company’s ability to manage authentication as well as data governance and consent management in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment enables enterprises to provide brand trust to their client.”

The report also highlights Ping Identity’s strong Australian presence noting that the company “released an Australian Consumer Data Right (CDR) sandbox environment to allow Australian banks and FinTech companies to jumpstart their consumer data rights (CDR) compliance efforts.”

In addition, ISG highlights the company’s advanced technology citing that Ping Identity “uses AI to power its analytic tools, collecting data from devices, network traffic, applications and user behaviour. Its AI-powered adaptive authentication checks behaviour against access policies, dynamically assessing risk to respond accordingly. It detects anomalies and automatically inserts additional security measures, such as MFA, only when necessary. It is designed to scale and run in the cloud, hybrid and on-premise.”

Finally, Ping Identity’s flexibility is noted in its ability to provide “multiple configuration options and cloud choices. Ping Intelligent Identity™ is an orchestrator platform that enables easy integration with many security tools, SIEM and access directory services.”

Ashley Diffey, Country Manager, Australia New Zealand and Japan, Ping Identity, said, “We believe that being recognised a leader by ISG speaks volumes to the strategic value the Ping Identity platform provides to businesses in enabling access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. We think this recognition validates the compelling importance of our offering to private and public sector organisations.”

