Phunware Launching Mobile Hospitality Solution at Atlantis Paradise Island The Bahamas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PHUN #PHUN--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it is launching a mobile hospitality solution for Atlantis Paradise Island The Bahamas (Atlantis).

For over two decades, Atlantis has been a cornerstone of the economy in The Bahamas, employing over 50,000 Bahamians, providing nearly 4,000 guest rooms and spanning well over 200 acres of Paradise Island. To manage the complexity of both the staff and guest experiences, while also leveraging their multi-billion dollar investment in the property, Atlantis engaged Phunware to deliver a comprehensive hospitality solution on mobile.

“Our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform helps large brands better manage the complexity of luxury customer journeys in a mobile-first world that is quickly becoming mobile-only,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By standardizing on MaaS, Atlantis is able to offer both its staff and guests a next-generation engagement platform on mobile that will optimize and enhance their brand experience, including the times before they arrive, while they are on site and after they leave.”

Atlantis now accesses feature-rich mobile application solutions provided by Phunware’s MaaS platform to better engage their guests and staff, while simultaneously optimizing their operational and staff efficiencies, lowering their costs and boosting their revenues. Capabilities of the Company’s mobile hospitality solution for Apple iOS and Google Android operating environments include, but are not limited to:

Location Based Services to enable mapping, wayfinding and indoor positioning

Mobile Engagement to create, schedule and optimize contextual messaging campaigns, including real-time alerts, notifications and messaging

Analytics to drive better insight into application user behavior and engagement

Content Management to control application content in real-time with a simple web-based portal

Audience Monetization to leverage Phunware’s proprietary data platform and high-impact creative to promote brand awareness and increase bookings

Additional integrations to support business systems such as mobile check-in, food and drink ordering, in-room entertainment and temperature control, concierge communication and loyalty programs

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Atlantis, Paradise Island

Atlantis, Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. The resort features five distinct properties from the iconic The Royal; the newly renovated The Reef; The Beach; The Coral; and the ultra-luxury, The Cove. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, the resort’s nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization, is dedicated to saving sea species and their habitats throughout The Bahamas and its surrounding Caribbean seas. Atlantis, Paradise Island offers travelers a destination of immersive programming, connecting guests to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine and festivities of The Bahamas. Other amenities of Atlantis, Paradise Island include: Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools and white sand beaches; Dolphin Cay, the resort’s 14 acre marine mammal habitat; over 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; on-site wedding planners and specialists; the Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village and accommodating yachts up to 220 feet; Mandara Spa; Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA); CRUSH, a cutting-edge teen club; the 18-hole Tom Weiskopf designed golf course; the renowned Atlantis Casino; duty-free shopping and over 40 restaurants and lounges, including celebrity chef culinary masterpieces Fish by José Andrés; Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D’Angelo by Chef Angelo Elia. For more information about Atlantis, Paradise Island and reservations, please visit https://www.atlantisbahamas.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

