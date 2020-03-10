Phunware Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PHUN #AI--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it has engaged Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to raise its visibility and strengthen its relationships with the investment community.

"Over the past year, we have strengthened our financial position as we approach operating cash flow breakeven and move towards breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “To ensure we capitalize on these important milestones, we look forward to working with the team of professionals at Hayden IR to help us target and expand our investor audience and ensure we are communicating effectively with Wall Street."

With offices in New York, Phoenix, Minneapolis and San Diego, Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services to a growing list of clients. For more than two decades, Hayden IR has been a recognized leader in driving market recognition and creating sustainable competitive advantages for more than 150 micro- and small-cap companies. Hayden delivers expertise and professionalism in such areas as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence and corporate identity.

“With over $100 million invested to date by investors like Cisco, Samsung and WWE, Phunware has commercialized a compelling and scalable enterprise cloud platform called Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) that is ushering in a new era of consumer engagement in a mobile-first world," said James Carbonara, Partner of Hayden IR. "With top-tier brands as customers, Phunware is well-positioned to capitalize on a transformational opportunity with a massive addressable market and the team at Hayden IR looks forward to articulating to the professional investment community why now is the time for a broader investor audience to take notice."

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a strategic investor relations firm providing outreach, communications and advisory services for emerging growth companies. We have a 20-year track record of improving our client's shareholder value through targeted outreach and relationship-building with institutional investors and sell-side firms. Our clients work exclusively with senior Hayden IR executives. Our team members have experience across industry sectors, market caps and unique situations, and many have foundational backgrounds on Wall Street at sell-side and buy-side firms. Hayden IR is committed to improving valuations and building visibility for our clients through comprehensive, actionable IR strategies.

