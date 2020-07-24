Phunware Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Enterprise Branded Application Frameworks for Mobile and Other Environments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PHUN #Mobile--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,740,799 for its invention of “Systems and Methods for Enterprise Branded Application Frameworks for Mobile and Other Environments.” The new patent further strengthens the Company’s patent portfolio protecting its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, including:

● Software Development Kits (SDKs), comprising Location Based Services, Mobile Engagement, Content Management, Analytics and Audience Monetization.

● Mobile Application Framework, comprising pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

● Cloud-Based Vertical Solutions, comprising pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for Healthcare, Corporate Campus, Advocacy, Retail, Hospitality, Smart City, Residential, Media & Entertainment, Aviation and other vertical market segments.

● Knowledge Graph and Data, comprising real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions globally at scale.

The newly allowed claims cover a system for creating an enterprise branded mobile application framework for brand extension that includes a navigation menu for accessing a series of predefined categories of branding features and submenus for providing access to specific functions within the predefined categories. A computer resource accumulates and analyzes users’ interactions on mobile devices with the enterprise branded mobile application framework, and application analytics are used to develop statistics for brand extension.

“These new claims add to our already strong MaaS platform patent portfolio,” said Tushar Patel, EVP of Corporate Development of Phunware. “The use of this proprietary technology will allow enterprises to efficiently and effectively extend and promote their brands on mobile devices.”

This new patent adds to Phunware’s growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio of 17 U.S. and foreign patents and 4 U.S. patents pending. Click here to learn more about Phunware’s patents.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

