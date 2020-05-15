Phunware Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PHUN #PHUN--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and provided an update on recent business developments.

“During extremely challenging times, we are successfully executing our operational model and business strategy to become the premier digital transformation source for mobile initiatives worldwide,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. ”The latest quarter closed with nearly $11 million in Backlog and accelerated our Net Revenues composition specific to the use of our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform for mobile to more than 90% of Net Revenues.”

The Company expects to see a flat to slightly down Net Revenues total for the coming quarter, which it believes to represent a bottom for the year and a Net Revenues base from which it will re-accelerate its growth sequentially during both the third quarter and fourth quarter thereafter.

First Quarter 2020 Summary Financial Highlights

- Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.6 million

- Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $2.4 million

- Gross Margin was 58.7%

- Net Loss was ($4.0) million

- Net Loss per Share was ($0.10)

- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was ($3.2) million

“We are pleased to have achieved year-over-year margin improvements of nearly 800 basis points and a 54% reduction in cash used in operations during the comparable period inclusive of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “We have strengthened our balance sheet and provided increased operational flexibility and runway, all while laser focused on executing against our existing customer contracts, aggressively pursuing new business opportunities and partnerships and successfully launching new MaaS platform products and solutions within our Healthcare, Smart Cities, Corporate Campus and Political Advocacy verticals.”

Recent Business Highlights and Announcements

Transcript Information

A transcript will be made available today at 1:30pm Pacific / 3:30pm Central / 4:30pm Eastern discussing the Company’s financial results, product announcements and business highlights. The transcript will be accessible on the Phunware Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Financial Results

Phunware, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share information) March 31,

2020 December 31

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 833 $ 276 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,153 and $3,179 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 913 1,671 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 475 368 Total current assets 2,221 2,315 Property and equipment, net 16 24 Goodwill 25,784 25,857 Intangible assets, net 212 253 Deferred tax asset – long term 241 241 Restricted cash 91 86 Other assets 276 276 Total assets $ 28,841 $ 29,052 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,670 $ 10,159 Accrued expenses 4,404 4,035 Deferred revenue 3,132 3,360 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Factored receivables payable 450 1,077 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 1,195 — Total current liabilities 21,053 19,833 Long-term debt 2,104 910 Long-term debt - related party 755 195 Deferred tax liability 241 241 Deferred revenue 3,200 3,764 Deferred rent 135 83 Total liabilities 27,488 25,026 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value 4 4 Additional paid in capital 129,370 128,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (454 ) (382 ) Accumulated deficit (127,567 ) (123,604 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,353 4,026 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,841 $ 29,052

Phunware, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 2,640 $ 5,315 Cost of revenues (1) 1,091 2,617 Gross profit 1,549 2,698 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 605 724 General and administrative (1) 3,945 3,975 Research and development (1) 861 1,309 Total operating expenses 5,411 6,008 Operating loss (3,862 ) (3,310 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (101 ) (188 ) Other income — 4 Total other expense (101 ) (184 ) Net loss (3,963 ) (3,494 ) Other comprehensive loss: Cumulative translation adjustment (72 ) 27 Comprehensive loss $ (4,035 ) $ (3,467 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 40,095 30,264

(1) Includes Stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues $ 51 $ 14 Sales and marketing 7 (25 ) General and administrative 599 23 Research and development (22 ) (1 ) Total stock-based compensation $ 635 $ 11

Phunware, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (3,963 ) $ (3,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 8 16 Amortization of acquired intangibles 41 75 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 13 — Loss on sale of digital currencies — 4 Bad debt expense (recovery) (16 ) 15 Stock-based compensation 635 11 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 783 850 Prepaid expenses and other assets (108 ) (34 ) Accounts payable 851 (1,290 ) Accrued expenses 643 (87 ) Deferred revenue (792 ) (182 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,905 ) (4,116 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies — 88 Net cash provided by investing activities — 88 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 2,595 — Proceeds from related party bridge loans 560 Net repayments on factoring agreement (627 ) (803 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises — 5,731 Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 15 35 Series A convertible preferred stock redemptions and dividend payments — (6,240 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,543 (1,277 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash (76 ) 26 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 562 (5,279 ) Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 362 6,344 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 924 $ 1,065 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 98 $ 213 Income taxes paid $ — $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Proceeds due from transfer agent for warrant exercises $ — $ 361 Issuance of common stock for payment of legal and board of director fees $ 492 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

Phunware, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (3,963 ) $ (3,494 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 49 91 Add back: Interest expense 101 188 EBITDA (3,813 ) (3,215 ) Add Back: Stock-based compensation 635 11 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,178 ) $ (3,204 )

Phunware, Inc. Supplemental Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net Revenues Platform subscriptions and services $ 2,391 $ 4,821 Application transaction 249 494 Net revenues $ 2,640 $ 5,315 Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues 90.6 % 90.7 % Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues 9.4 % 9.3 %

