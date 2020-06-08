Phreesia Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) announced financial results today for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $33.4 million in the quarter as compared to $28.3 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 18%.

Average number of provider clients was 1,632 in the quarter as compared to 1,549 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 5%.

Average revenue per provider client was $16,735 in the quarter compared to $15,649 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $1.5 million in the quarter compared to negative $0.3 million in the same period in the prior year.

Cash on the balance sheet as of April 30, 2020 was $90.3 million, consistent with January 31, 2020.

Recent Events

The Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K on April 6, 2020 (the “8-K”) to provide an update related to the outbreak of a novel strain of Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and its impact on the Company’s business. As set forth in the 8-K, COVID-19 has and could continue to materially and adversely impact Phreesia’s business and results of operations. However, the rapid development and fluidity of this situation precludes any prediction as to the ultimate adverse impact of COVID-19. During the interim period since the filing of the 8-K, there has been no change to the information disclosed therein. From the middle of March through the end of April, patient visits declined approximately 50% compared to the beginning of March. The visit decline significantly impacted our payment processing revenue in our fiscal first quarter 2021. Consequently, our average revenue per provider client growth was negatively impacted. We estimate that the impact of these trends on provider revenue to be approximately $3.0 million or approximately 13 percentage points of year-over-year average revenue per provider client growth. Patient visit trends across our provider network continue to be below their pre-COVID-19 levels. Further, in light of the evolving and unpredictable effects of COVID-19, Phreesia is currently not in a position to forecast the expected impact of COVID-19 on its financial and operating results for the remainder of fiscal 2021.

Phreesia, Inc.

Balance sheets

in thousands, except for shares and per share data April 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,252 $ 90,315 Settlement assets 8,672 12,368 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,353 and $943 24,223 21,978 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,788 1,720 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,435 5,157 Total current assets 130,370 131,538 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $37,813 and $35,551 14,986 14,487 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $20,847 and $19,554 9,198 8,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 2,795 — Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,715 1,594 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $331 and $271 1,139 1,199 Long-term deferred tax assets 719 775 Goodwill 250 250 Other assets 128 180 Total assets $ 161,300 $ 158,758 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 8,672 $ 12,368 Current portion of finance lease liabilities (1) 2,366 2,324 Current portion of operating lease liabilities (1) 1,414 — Accounts payable 7,649 6,017 Accrued expenses 11,374 9,243 Deferred revenue 6,629 5,401 Total current liabilities 38,104 35,353 Long-term debt 19,470 19,444 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent (1) 2,234 2,096 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (1) 1,578 — Total liabilities 61,386 56,893 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively; 37,599,441 and 36,610,763 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 376 366 Additional paid-in capital 390,981 386,383 Accumulated deficit (290,597 ) (284,485 ) Treasury stock (846 ) (399 ) Total stockholders’ Equity 99,914 101,865 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity $ 161,300 $ 158,758 (1) Figures as of April 30, 2020 reflect the Company's February 1, 2020 adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02, Leases.

Phreesia, Inc.

Statements of Operation

(Unaudited)

in thousands, except for shares and per share data Three months ended April 30, 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 15,599 $ 12,683 Payment processing fees 11,707 11,557 Life sciences 6,090 4,070 Total revenues 33,396 28,310 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,734 3,996 Payment processing expense 6,848 6,949 Sales and marketing 9,434 7,702 Research and development 5,005 4,299 General and administrative 8,720 6,245 Depreciation 2,268 2,155 Amortization 1,353 1,219 Total expenses 38,362 32,564 Operating loss (4,966 ) (4,255 ) Other income (expense) (715 ) (1,145 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — (423 ) Interest income (expense) (320 ) (804 ) Total other income (expense) (1,035 ) (2,372 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,001 ) (6,627 ) Provision for income taxes (111 ) (68 ) Net loss $ (6,112 ) $ (6,695 ) Accretion of redeemable preferred stock — (7,863 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (6,112 ) $ (14,558 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (7.23 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 37,308,084 2,013,839

Phreesia, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

in thousands, except for shares and per share data For the three months ended April 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,112 ) $ (6,695 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,621 3,374 Stock-based compensation expense 2,872 599 Change in fair value of warrants liability — 423 Amortization of debt discount 126 108 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,073 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 172 84 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 525 484 Non-cash operating lease expense 389 — Deferred tax asset 56 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,245 ) 137 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,614 (585 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (714 ) (455 ) Accounts payable (998 ) 1,285 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,871 2,297 Lease liability (502 ) — Deferred revenue 1,228 (98 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,903 2,033 Cash flows used in investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (1,160 ) (1,411 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,917 ) (1,314 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,077 ) (2,725 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 7,376 Proceeds from term loan — 20,000 Repayment of term loan — (1,042 ) Repayment of loan payable — (20,000 ) Finance lease payments (525 ) (518 ) Debt extinguishment costs — (300 ) Debt issuance costs — (112 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,736 37 Payment of offering costs — (378 ) Loan facility fee payment (100 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,111 5,062 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (63 ) 4,370 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 90,315 1,543 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 90,252 $ 5,913 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 3,185 $ — Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 827 $ — Deferred issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ — $ 1,658 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in accounts payable $ 791 $ 471 Issuance of warrants related to debt $ — $ 833 Cash payments for: Interest $ 306 $ 924

Non-GAAP financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, before net interest expense (income), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before non-cash based compensation expense, non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability and net other income (expense).

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this release and our Annual Report on Form 10-K because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; or (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (4) other interest (expense); and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended April 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (6,112 ) $ (6,695 ) Interest (income) expense 320 804 Depreciation and amortization 3,621 3,374 Stock-based compensation expense 2,872 599 Change in fair value warrant liability — 423 Provision for income taxes 111 68 Other (income) expense 715 1,145 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,527 $ (282 )

Phreesia, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 8,720 $ 6,245 Sales and marketing 9,434 7,702 Research and development 5,005 4,299 Cost of revenue 4,734 3,996 $ 27,893 $ 22,242 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 1,606 $ 321 Sales and marketing 728 156 Research and development 452 89 Cost of revenue 86 33 $ 2,872 $ 599 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 7,114 $ 5,924 Sales and marketing 8,706 7,546 Research and development 4,553 4,210 Cost of revenue 4,648 3,963 $ 25,021 $ 21,643

Phreesia, Inc.

Key Metrics Three months ended April 30, 2020 2019 Key Metrics: Provider clients (average over period) 1,632 1,549 Average revenue per provider client $ 16,735 $ 15,649 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 454 $ 461

Provider clients . We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In one specific case wherein we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner’s clients, we treat this contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients.

. We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In one specific case wherein we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner’s clients, we treat this contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients. Average revenue per provider client. We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of our existing provider client relationships.

We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of our existing provider client relationships. Patient payment volume. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our provider clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards, cash and check. Patient payment volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue, and we believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our provider clients’ businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. Credit and debit patient payment volume processed through our payment facilitator model represented 84% and 83% of our patient payment volume in the three months ended April 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The remainder of our patient payment volume is composed of credit and debit transactions for which Phreesia acts as a gateway to another payment processor, and cash and check transactions.

Available Information

Phreesia intends to use its Company website (including its Investor Relations website) as well as its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Phreesia’s plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare provider clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Phreesia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Phreesia as of the date hereof, and Phreesia disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

