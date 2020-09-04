BusinessWire

Photo of L3Harris Workers Observing U.S. Flag Reflection in the Newly Completed Primary Mirror for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Photo of L3Harris Workers Observing U.S. Flag Reflection in the Newly Completed Primary Mirror for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#L3Harris--In honor of Labor Day, workers at an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) facility in NY observe the reflection of a U.S. flag in the newly completed primary mirror for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. The nearly 8-foot ultra-high-performance mirror will enable the telescope to gaze into space from a vantage point of 930,000 miles from Earth, helping scientists discover previously unseen parts of the universe, such as exoplanets and dark energy. The mirror sports a protective silver coating that is about 200 times thinner than a human hair, is so finely polished that the average bump on its surface is only 1.2 nanometers tall and is made of specialty ultralow-expansion glass to withstand the harsh temperature extremes of space. Roman is scheduled for launch in the mid-2020s. Learn more: https://go.nasa.gov/32ZWEDx



About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


Contacts

Irene Lockwood
Space and Airborne Systems
Irene.Lockwood@L3Harris.com
585-465-3592

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Keysight’s 5G Device Test and Validation Solutions Selected by CETECOM to Address Global Certification Requirements

Posted on Author Business Wire

Keysight enables test house to deliver leading services for certifying 5G new radio devices according to 3GPP standards and mobile operator acceptance plans
SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading …
BusinessWire

CORRECTING and REPLACING Altice USA Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headers in the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” should read Sept 30 (instead of June 30).

The corrected release reads:

ALTICE USA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today repo…
BusinessWire

Striim Announces Incremental Data Capture From Google Cloud Spanner; Enhanced Delivery to Google Cloud Pub/Sub

Posted on Author Business Wire

 
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudmigration–GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT – Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration to the cloud, today announced the availability of incremental data capture from Google Cloud Spanner databa…