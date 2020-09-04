Photo of L3Harris Workers Observing U.S. Flag Reflection in the Newly Completed Primary Mirror for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#L3Harris--In honor of Labor Day, workers at an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) facility in NY observe the reflection of a U.S. flag in the newly completed primary mirror for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. The nearly 8-foot ultra-high-performance mirror will enable the telescope to gaze into space from a vantage point of 930,000 miles from Earth, helping scientists discover previously unseen parts of the universe, such as exoplanets and dark energy. The mirror sports a protective silver coating that is about 200 times thinner than a human hair, is so finely polished that the average bump on its surface is only 1.2 nanometers tall and is made of specialty ultralow-expansion glass to withstand the harsh temperature extremes of space. Roman is scheduled for launch in the mid-2020s. Learn more: https://go.nasa.gov/32ZWEDx

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

