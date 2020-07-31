Philo Announces Availability on Google Chromecast, Ushers in New Era of Cross-Device Control

Popular Streaming Service Launches New Device Compatibility and “Philo Connect”

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Chromecast--Philo, the entertainment-focused streaming television service today announced that the Philo Android app is now Chromecast-enabled. Users can watch Philo on TV by casting from the app to a Chromecast, giving consumers broader access to their offering of 61 top channels for just $20 per month. The Chromecast functionality on Android devices is the first part of “Philo Connect,” which in the future will help Philo users connect all of the devices they use to watch TV.

This first release of Philo Connect will allow casting from an Android mobile device to any Chromecast or Chromecast-supported TVs. After the initial launch, Philo plans to add Philo Connect to more devices including iOS, Web, FireTV, and Roku.

“Chromecast support has been one of our most requested features, allowing subscribers to play Philo content on television screens. We wanted to go beyond just Chromecast support to create a better way to seamlessly watch content on all of your devices, a feature we are calling Philo Connect,” said Andrew McCollum, CEO of Philo.

“At Philo, every addition to our product is scrutinized and tested to bring true value to our subscribers,” said Head of Product, Devon Ray Williams. “We took the time to build Philo Connect to expand our experience to support synchronized viewing on all your devices, not just Chromecast. Today’s launch has laid the groundwork for us to support social viewing and watch parties between multiple users, no matter where they are.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a whirlwind year for Philo in the news including:

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth—the inventor of electronic television—Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering 60+ top-rated television channels for just $20 plus premium add-on channels including EPIX and STARZ. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers are available on web browsers, iOS, iPad, FireTV, Roku, and Chromecast functionality on Android mobile devices*. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

*Excluding first-generation Chromecast devices.

