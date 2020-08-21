Pharicode LLC Becomes An Elite ServiceNow Partner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharicode LLC announced today it has achieved Elite Partner status from ServiceNow, the enterprise software company and cloud computing platform that helps manage digital workflows. This status earns Pharicode a place among the top performing ServiceNow partners.

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Pharicode was founded in 2016 by Stephen Light, Lloyd Godson, and Michael Lombardo and has experienced exponential growth since inception. The company has been at the forefront of cloud transformation especially for federal and state agencies.

“Achieving Elite Partner status speaks to Pharicode’s commitment to the ServiceNow community and the unique markets we are fortunate to serve. This is a testament to the talented team at Pharicode and our commitment to making the world of work a more connected and secure place,” says Stephen Light, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Pharicode.

Within four years, Pharicode has developed an expert team of certified ServiceNow consultants, architects, and developers who provide cutting-edge and secure IT solutions. In addition, Pharicode is a leading partner to provide ServiceNow and Microsoft Azure implementations and integrations. The team also provides cloud services that comply with the DoD Cloud Security Requirements Guide for Impact Level 5 (IL5) computing.

Pharicode has consistently exceeded expectations in providing federal, state, and local government agencies as well as healthcare organizations with secure and efficient technology solutions.

“Pharicode’s Elite Status is further evidence of our expertise and ability to bring cutting-edge solutions to federal agencies and the U.S. government. ServiceNow’s partnership has been strategic in enabling us to provide these services to clients,” says Lloyd Godson, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Pharicode.

The Pharicode team is excited about the future and even more excited to join the ranks of the other ServiceNow Elite partners, including their sister-company, GlideFast Consulting.

About Pharicode

Pharicode, LLC. is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner that provides cutting-edge technology services, managed services, and staff augmentation to federal, state, and local government organizations.

