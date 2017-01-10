Phantom Lands $13.5 Million Series B

PALO ALTO — Phantom, which operates a community-powered security automation platform, has raised $13.5 million in Series B funding to accelerate growth in sales, marketing, and engineering. The latest round brings Phantom’s total funding to more than $23 million and is led by Kleiner Perkins. Existing investors TechOperators Venture Capital, Blackstone, Foundation Capital, In-Q-Tel, Rein Capital, Zach Nelson, and John W. Thompson also participated in the round.

“Security teams are suffocating from the growing volume and velocity of security alerts,” said Ted Schlein, general partner, Kleiner Perkins. “Lack of integration between point products and a shortage of skilled security professionals only exacerbate the problem and makes it all but impossible to respond. Most enterprises are looking at security automation and orchestration to address these challenges. Phantom’s open and extensible platform is the clear leader in this emerging market.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Kleiner Perkins,” said Oliver Friedrichs, Founder & CEO of Phantom. “Ted Schlein has been a force of nature in the security industry and has helped to build great companies such as Mandiant, ArcSight, Internet Security Systems, Lifelock, Carbon Black and Fortify.”

The Phantom platform automates and orchestrates security operations enabling analysts to achieve in seconds what may normally take hours or days to accomplish manually. Phantom Apps drive this by acting as the connective tissue to integrate the dozens of discrete point products that enterprises have deployed to secure their environment.

Phantom recently reached an important milestone in surpassing 100 Apps, or distinct product integrations, supporting almost every category of security technology: reputation services, endpoint technologies, sandboxes, firewalls, and common mobile, virtual and cloud-based security solutions. With the largest number of apps in the industry, Phantom customers can automate nearly any security use case including investigation, hunting, enrichment, containment, resilient regeneration, patch & vulnerability management, and more.