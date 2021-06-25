P&G Ventures Names Four Finalists for Innovation Challenge

P&G Ventures , the early stage startup studio within P&G (Procter & Gamble), has announced the four finalists in its latest Innovation Challenge, which will be held online on Wednesday, July 14 at 1pm ET. Two of the finalists are from the Bay Area.

These four finalists were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants whose products are solving consumer pain points in categories such as active aging, safe and effective germ protection, non-toxic home and garden, as well as other consumer packaged goods spaces where P&G doesn’t currently compete.

The finalists will pitch their businesses to a panel of expert judges who will determine the winner. The panel includes Alex Betancourt , Vice President, P&G Ventures; Anu Duggal , Founding Partner, Female Founders Fund; Mike Jensen , Senior Vice President of Research & Development, P&G Ventures; Michael Olmstead , Chief Revenue Officer, Plug and Play; and Clarence Wooten , Co-founder and General Partner, Revitalize Venture Studio.

The winner will receive a $10,000 prize and the opportunity to continue developing their product with P&G Ventures.

The 2021 P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge finalists are: