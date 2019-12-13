 Pet Technology Unleashed! Pawtocol Launches its First IEO

Pets will earn Universal Income by simply being pets

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pawtocol, the premier Blockchain company dedicated to the pet community, will launch its IEO marking the first-ever sale of the Universal Pet Income (UPI) token, an ERC-20 token powered by the Ethereum Blockchain.

“This is the first working model for Universal Basic Income, but in the pet industry,” says the CEO of Pawtocol, Karim Quazzani. “Pawtocol is a borderless community on the Blockchain where all pet parents have the right to earn a living because their pet’s data is valuable.”

The UPI token establishes a currency to power the pet care ecosystem with tradable value derived from data. Pet parents will monetize their own data, granting users control of their valuable information. Tokens are earned through participation and used in exchange for pet-related products, services, and discounts on the platform.

The Pawtocol platform leverages Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to deliver the world’s only user-first pet ecosystem. Users will be compensated for sharing data already being generated during activities with their pets. Furthermore, those activities will be enhanced by a transparent, crowdsourced AI-driven recommendation engine.

The Pawtocol platform will help vets grow their business in a rapidly consolidating industry. By being a part of the ecosystem, vets can easily engage with pet parents in their community to find and retain clients. They can also reduce overhead thanks to Pawtocol’s easy-to-use decentralized software. Storing data on the blockchain also mitigates liabilities associated with the hacking of sensitive data. With Pawtocol’s integrated hardware, vets will be able to seamlessly interact with the platform while benefiting from bleeding-edge IoT healthcare technology.

The Pawtocol platform brings balance to the pet industry by empowering local businesses. By replacing paid-advertising with crowdsourced recommendations, local suppliers with superior products can more easily compete with national brands. Local vendors can incorporate their manufacturing process directly within the Pawtocol platform at little cost. Pawtocol also provides a solution to attracting locals by enabling merchants to drive traffic directly to their storefront by engaging the community platform.

About Us: Pawtocol LLC is a global online community of pet lovers who are disrupting the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology while monetizing data about their pets.

