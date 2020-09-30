PerkinElmer Signals Notebook and PerkinElmer Signals Medical Review Cloud-Based Software Gain SOC 2 Attestation for Biopharmaceutical Research and Clinical Trial Data

Company’s Informatics Solutions Meet AICPA’s Trust Service Principles for Security,

Confidentiality and Availability

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the PerkinElmer Signals™ Notebook and PerkinElmer Signals™ Medical Review SaaS solutions have been granted SOC 2 Level 1 Attestation for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA’s) Trust Service Principles of Security, Confidentiality and Availability.

The offerings receiving the SOC 2 certification focus on enhancing scientific workflows and enabling faster and easier analysis of drug candidate and clinical trial data.

PerkinElmer Signals Notebook is a research data management solution that allows scientists to capture, drag and drop, store, organize, share, find, and filter discovery information. It is fully integrated with PerkinElmer’s ChemDraw® software.

PerkinElmer Signals Medical Review software is purpose-built for medical monitors, enabling them to more efficiently detect safety signal issues during clinical trials. With the innovative combination of targeted workflow and industry-leading analytics driven by TIBCO Spotfire®, PerkinElmer Signals Medical Review software reduces the overall time to submission without compromising drug safety.

With the SOC 2 attestations, biotech and pharmaceutical companies have the added assurance that the PerkinElmer Signals solutions have been designed with intellectual property protection in mind— helping to guard against intrusion or theft by unauthorized users or other cyber security threats and providing expected availability levels as part of an organization’s overall IT infrastructure.

“ Security and compliance are must-haves for today’s biotech and pharmaceutical organizations as they look to increase innovation and collaboration by moving more R&D mission critical apps to the cloud,” said Kevin Willoe, VP and General Manager of Informatics, PerkinElmer. “ By adding SOC 2 compliance to the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook and PerkinElmer Signals for Medical Review SaaS solutions, our customers can be assured these solutions are designed to support the security and availability excellence they need and demand.”

The PerkinElmer Signals solutions are part of PerkinElmer’s informatics software and services portfolio spanning across analytics, data connectivity and unification, electronic lab notebooks and data visualization for life science, manufacturing, food and beverage, chemical, agriculture and government markets. To learn more please visit: https://www.perkinelmer.com/category/informatics.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

