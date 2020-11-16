PerkinElmer Launches New HPLC, UHPLC and Next Generation Software Solution

LC 300™ platform and SimplicityChrom™ software offers improved workflows, intuitive user interface and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., today introduced the LC 300™ platform and SimplicityChrom™ software, bringing together advanced high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) capabilities with intuitive instrument control and data analysis. The new solution accelerates throughput, streamlines testing and enables user-friendly operation to enhance productivity for labs in multiple industries working to meet quality and regulatory goals and requirements.

“ Whether testing foods for additives, cannabis edibles for potency, drug excipients for impurities or cosmetics for preservatives, scientists need to rely on high-end, easy-to-use analysis technologies. Our new LC solution gives labs the speed, power and simplicity they want and the sensitivity and accuracy they need to meet consumer expectations and rigorous regulatory demands,” said Suneet Chadha, VP and GM of Applied Markets, PerkinElmer.

Designed to deliver ultraprecise gradient flows and low levels of dispersion, the new LC 300 system delivers fast and accurate results for customers across the food, cannabis, pharmaceutical and chemical arenas. The LC 300 system’s autosampler features a built-in column oven and high-visibility, color LCD screen displaying key status results without having to log into chromatography data system (CDS) software. The versatile platform features multiple detector options and third-party driver support for commercially available CDS systems.

The accompanying PerkinElmer SimplicityChrom CDS software was architected after performing extensive user experience and interface research. It delivers highly intuitive and customizable workflows aimed at enhancing productivity and streamlining result analysis. The software provides the tools needed to ensure 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, helping save time, effort and investment. Proactive alerts on consumable usage and required maintenance are also included for minimal downtime.

Finally, the new LC platform is engineered for rapid installation, and together with PerkinElmer's portfolio of applications, SOPs, consumables and OneSource® Laboratory Services, customers can quickly build or transfer their methods and attain high uptimes as they meet compliance pressures.

