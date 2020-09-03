BusinessWire

Perion Management to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video - today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences, during September:


  • September 9, 2020 – DA Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference. Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.
  • September 14, 2020 – H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.
  • September 17, 2020 – Lake Street 4th Best Ideas Growth Virtual Conference. Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Perion Investor Relations at ramir@perion.com.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three main pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.


Contacts

Rami Rozen, VP of Investor Relations
+972 52 5694441
ramir@perion.com

