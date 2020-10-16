BusinessWire

Performant Regains Continued Listing Standard Compliance with Nasdaq

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Performant Regains Continued Listing Standard Compliance with Nasdaq

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT), (“the Company”), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, announced today that it received a letter dated October 16, 2020 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5450(a)(1) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules and that Nasdaq considers the matter closed.


About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant Financial Corporation is a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services. The Company's services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for various government, healthcare and financial services markets in the United States. The Company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California. To learn more about Performant Financial, please visit http://performantcorp.com/


Contacts

Richard Zubek
Investor Relations
925-960-4988
investors@performantcorp.com

