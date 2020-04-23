Perficient Delivers 114 Percent ROI to Manufacturing Industry Customers According to Total Economic Impact Study

Commissioned Independent Study Reveals How Perficient’s Digital Solutions Help Manufacturers Manage Their Partner Relationships

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), a global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today released a newly commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Perficient, which details the cost savings and business benefits manufacturers may gain from engaging with Perficient to improve dealer and customer experiences. Forrester Consulting found that manufacturers working with Perficient can experience a return on investment (ROI) of 114 percent with payback in less than three months.

For the March 2020 study, The Total Economic Impact™ Of Working With Perficient In The Manufacturing Industry, Forrester Consulting interviewed several of Perficient’s manufacturing customer executives who are responsible for driving digital transformation and improving dealer and customer experiences. Common challenges included disconnected data, limitations to growing dealer relationships, difficulty coordinating leads, and implementing new projects without the right expertise. The executives interviewed understood that adopting a partner relationship management (PRM) solution would be one critical component to accelerate digital transformation and realize the business outcomes they were hoping to achieve.

“Partner ecosystems create unique advantages for manufacturing organizations to reach and service their customers, but they can also create complexities with customer data and digital efficiencies,” said Eric Dukart, practice director, Perficient. “It’s more important than ever for today’s manufacturers to implement a PRM solution that leverages their data to achieve a 360-degree customer view, or they risk losing out to more nimble competitors.”

Interviewed manufacturers who worked with Perficient to introduce a PRM solution reported greater business outcomes, enhanced customer experiences, and improved partner relationships. Specifically, Forrester Consulting found that manufacturers working with Perficient can experience:

Increased marketing budget efficiency;

Avoided internal systems development costs; and

Reduced support calls by 40 percent.

According to a Perficient customer interviewed for the study, the vice president of product management at a construction equipment manufacturing company, “There weren’t a lot of people in my organization who could understand the vision of what we were trying to achieve – integrating data and connecting systems to truly develop a 360-degree view of everything. Perficient provided me a tangible plan on how to achieve our goal from A to Z.”

“Digitally transforming often means making dramatic changes in several dimensions, including data, technical expertise, marketing interactions, change management, and more,” said Mike Porter, Chief Strategist for customer relationship management and data, Perficient. “Working with a trusted, experienced digital consultancy can help manufacturers make sense of their data to bring their information together and drive meaningful results. We believe this study validates the benefit Perficient can provide manufacturers in this area.”

Perficient is a trusted end-to-end digital consultancy with more than 20 years of experience delivering digital technology solutions to public manufacturing companies. With a deep knowledge of the challenges that these companies face, Perficient helps manufacturing companies develop an intelligent strategy, implement appropriate supporting technology, accelerate speed-to-market, and create exceptional customer experiences.

