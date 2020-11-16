Perficient Creates Award-Winning, Consumer-Centric Experiences for Henry Ford Health System and Ochsner Health

Strategically-Driven Digital Health Solutions Boost User Interactions and Inform Providers about Consumers

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the development of digital health solutions for two healthcare systems – Henry Ford Health System (“Henry Ford”) and Ochsner Health (“Ochsner”).

New healthcare delivery and customer experience innovations have saturated the healthcare industry, leading some providers to adopt tools that satisfy shifting demands but do not holistically consider the broader strategic implications. To improve digital brand experience and drive positive outcomes, providers must consider the overall consumer journey when evaluating which tools will strategically align with organizational plans and priorities.

“Consumer-centric experience has become a buzzword in healthcare, but few health systems are delivering on that promise,” said Linda Watts, digital healthcare strategy director, Perficient. “It’s common for providers to focus on the clinical and operational considerations during the initial development stages and focus less on the consumer journey leading up to it. With Henry Ford and Ochsner, we are building seamless, strategy-driven solutions that are helping customers navigate services while enabling the providers to learn more about their consumers.”

Creating an Award-Winning Consumer Experience and Streamlining User Platforms into a Centralized Hub

Henry Ford, a non-profit, integrated health system headquartered in Detroit, sought to attract and retain new patients by conveniently connecting people with their services through a multi-faceted digital platform. Henry Ford partnered with Perficient to incorporate several new capabilities into the platform, including an open scheduling solution that won Henry Ford recognition from the eHealthcare Leadership Awards for Best Doctor Directory and Best Overall Digital Patient Experience.

“From the beginning, we wanted to create a ‘digital front door’ that gave consumers the keys to access the information and services they needed,” said Anna Hansard, web strategy director, Henry Ford Health System. “We’re creating an approach to strategically streamline the consumer journey by revising existing functionality and designing new processes to adequately guide users to their desired destination.”

Working with Perficient, Henry Ford developed a customer experience strategy that focused on the healthcare consumer journey and conducted a site survey and primary care journey map to uncover key issues consumers were facing. Based on the findings, Perficient is designing a centralized hub to help users navigate all the options available to them and efficiently access the information they need.

Optimizing Voice and Chatbot Capabilities Based On User Interactions Leads to 54 Percent Increase in Satisfaction

Ochsner, a non-profit health system headquartered in New Orleans, wanted to optimize voice and chatbot capabilities that resonated with users. Both tools were designed to help users access specific information or perform preset actions, like using voice to locate the nearest urgent care center or accessing the chatbot to schedule an appointment.

“We introduced chatbot and voice capabilities to give our consumers the information and services we thought they wanted. However, we learned that we needed to expand our strategy to best serve their needs and expectations,” said Ashley Hoyuela, web design and development manager, Ochsner Health. “We worked with Perficient to develop a strategy roadmap that leveraged our consumers’ interactions to inform our approach.”

Together, Perficient and Ochsner analyzed the questions consumers were asking, developed KPIs, and relied on qualitative and quantitative data to develop new conversation functionalities. As inquiries about COVID-19 grew, real-time responses and risk assessment capabilities were prioritized to help inform and triage users. Since optimizing these tools, chatbot user satisfaction increased by 54 percent, average daily voice interactions increased, and contact center calls decreased by 21 percent.

Perficient, Henry Ford, and Ochsner to Showcase Digital Experience Solutions at Healthcare Internet Conference

The successful digital health solutions at Henry Ford and Ochsner and the need for strategic delivery will be the subject of a presentation at the virtual 2020 Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC). Watts, Hansard, and Hoyuela will deliver the presentation, “Not Just Shiny New Tools: Using Innovation to Improve the Digital Brand Experience and Drive Outcomes,” on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. ET.

Perficient will deliver a second presentation during the virtual HCIC event on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. ET. During the session, “Does Your Digital Content Make Sense to Machines and Humans? Getting the Most from Taxonomy and Schema,” Rachelle Montano, digital healthcare strategy director, and other presenters will discuss how providers can build consumer trust and support business goals by following a taxonomy and schema strategy.

A trusted digital partner with more than 20 years of experience, Perficient helps healthcare organizations combine data, strategy, technology, and design to build strategies and solutions that transform healthcare delivery, improve patient engagement, and solve inefficiencies. For more information about Perficient’s expertise in the healthcare industry and digital health consulting capabilities, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is a leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2020. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by the risk factor contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020.

Connor Stieferman, Communications Manager

314-529-3595

Connor.Stieferman@perficient.com