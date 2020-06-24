Perfect Corp. Releases Exclusive LGBTQ Werq the World Pride Castle Collection with Voss Events for Virtual Try-On in YouCam Apps

YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect bring Voss Events’ Werq the World virtual tour styles to life through interactive AI and AR-powered in-app virtual try-ons helping users celebrate Pride 2020.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp, the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider, teams up with the special events production company, Voss Events, for an interactive Pride Month collaboration in the virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, and photo editing app, YouCam Perfect. The mobile app experiences will feature sickening beauty looks and photo frames inspired by the Voss’ Werq the World Pride Castle virtual tour event, which can be experienced by fans through advanced digital try-on in app, inviting users to show their pride.

The Werq the World Pride Collection, available in the YouCam Makeup app, includes glamorous beauty looks from drag queens, @thegigigoode and @plastiquetiara, from the famed RuPaul’s Drag Race. The looks can be experienced in real-time camera mode through hyper-realistic virtual beauty try-ons that bring the glamour to life with a tap. Additionally, fans can experience Werq the World Pride Castle frames and stickers within the YouCam Perfect app, to decorate their photos and show their Pride love. The Werq the World Pride Castle Livestream is a drag spectacular event to benefit The National Black Justice Coalition dedicated to the empowerment of black LGBT community, streaming live on June 27th at 8pm EDT on vossevents.com.

“We are excited to partner with Voss Events and bring the Werq the World Pride Castle event to life through interactive YouCam mobile experiences,” shares founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This uplifting campaign delivers a much needed dose of positivity, backed by empowering messages of inclusivity and love. We are thrilled to work with Voss to amplify these looks and photo effects within the YouCam suite of apps and deliver a fun, interactive experience for fans to immerse themselves in during Pride Month.”

Download YouCam Makeup free on the App Store and Google Play, and YouCam Perfect free on the App Store and Google Play, and share your Werq the World Pride Castle photos tagging @YouCamApps and @VossEvents to share the love.

