Perfect Corp. Launches New Global Beauty Tech Master Series With Expert-Led Webinars

The new leadership webinar Master Series will spotlight the latest beauty tech innovations and feature trailblazing AI & AR beauty technologies that create a customer-centric beauty experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp, the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, launches The Global Beauty Tech Master Series webinar presenting the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty technologies and their real-world practical application to help brands create customer-centric beauty experiences to accelerate business growth.

This first-of-its-kind webinar series is dedicated to Beauty Tech and its impact on the industry today. The series consists of five leadership talks with each installment spotlighting industry experts from leading brands. The content will focus on the different aspects of beauty tech, including AR + AI advancements, successful brand case studies, AI Skincare innovations, the latest GenZ digital beauty trends, and unique omni-channel strategies to help drive business.

“Perfect Corp. is always pushing the envelope of beauty tech innovation and continues to deliver the most interactive and enriched beauty shopping experiences for brands, retailers, and beauty shoppers alike,” shares PERFECT Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We’re excited to introduce the new Global Beauty Tech Master Series webinar as a way to advance the future of beauty tech and its impact on the consumer beauty shopping experience.”

The Global Beauty Tech Master Series Schedule and Agenda:

August 5th, 2020: 1PM ET

The AI & AR Beauty Tech Revolution

The key digital strategies and beauty technologies every beauty brand needs to know in order to thrive in the new norm. Learn how the beauty industry uses AI/AR to drive growth under the new paradigm and discover the core technologies that power the new consumer beauty journey.

August 26th, 2020:

Beauty 3.0 – A Deep Dive into Personalized Recommendations

“Beauty 3.0” marks a shift in the evolution of digital makeup, skincare, and hair coloring products, away from the traditional reactive, one-size-fits-all experiences to a highly personalized, proactive one. Learn about how advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies define the personalization process.

September 16th, 2020:

Beauty Tech 360: Omni-Channel and Cloud Solutions

Learn about the importance of a cohesive digital beauty experience across all consumer touchpoints. Master the principles of a scalability strategy that uses a combination of cloud and data for effective deployment of beauty tech. Discover the best solutions to drive your beauty business and experience new beauty tech demos including live video chat with AR/AI to upgrade the online consumer shopping experience.

October 7th, 2020:

Going “Phygital” - Contactless & Virtual Solutions for Retail

Discover the touchless “Phygital” solutions including voice, gesture, and contactless solutions that fulfill consumers’ desire to try before they buy while curbing global health concerns and remaining safe today. Learn the new technologies to help upgrade the traditional physical retail experience to the next generation in-store environment.

October 28th, 2020:

A Look at the GenZ Virtual Beauty Community

Discover how the GenZ are using digital technologies to engage with brands. Learn the e-commerce live streaming trends and see how niche social communities help beauty lovers and brands stay connected in a safe, experiential and interactive environment.

The Master Series is a prelude leading up to Perfect Corp.’s annual Global Beauty Tech Forum on November 11th. The forum returns this year as a virtual event, gathering visionaries and thought leaders behind the world’s leading brands for a deep dive into the future of beauty tech innovation and its role in how modern day consumers discover, try, share and shop for beauty. The event will spotlight industry leaders across the beauty, retail, media and technology to showcase the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and deep learning innovation on the consumer beauty industry. Discover how innovative beauty tech solutions are re-imagining the beauty shopping experience today.

Register for the Global Beauty Tech Master Series for FREE here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/beauty-tech-forum-master-class (complimentary ticket to the 2020 Global Beauty Tech Forum virtual event on November 11th included with registration)

Individual tickets for the Global Beauty Tech Forum virtual event on November 11th also sold separately here for $25.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

