Perfect Corp. Launched Three Comprehensive Beauty AI+AR Services for Taobao Mini Programs

YouCam technology now allows users to receive personalized beauty experience through virtual makeup try-on, AI skin diagnostic, and AI Smart Shade Finder solutions within Tmall beauty brand flagship stores.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp, the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, enables digital beauty solutions in Taobao mini programs. As a beauty technology leader, Perfect Corp. is the first company to introduce the most comprehensive beauty AR + AI solutions within Tmall brand flagship stores to reflect current beauty industry trend toward digital transformation. Virtual Makeup Try-on, AI Skin Diagnostic, and AI Smart Shade Finder will allow consumers to try on makeup products in real time and receive accurate skin diagnostic assessment of their skin concerns. These solutions will help beauty brands provide personalized product offerings to consumers and increase online sales. Considering China’s large population size and ever-increasing demand for skincare and makeup products, Perfect Corp.’s AI+AR beauty solutions offered in Taobao mini programs can truly revolutionize the way consumers shop for beauty.

AI Smart Shade Finder Mini Program

AI Smart Shade Finder provides the most accurate foundation shade match based on over 200,000 learning samples across all skin groups. AI Smart Shade Finder feature for Taobao mini programs detects nearly 90,000 skin tones with unlimited grades from light to dark, as well as unlimited undertones from warm to cool. After matching, consumers receive personalized product recommendation to purchase their ideal foundation shade. AI Smart Shade Finder provides an easy, convenient, and truly personalized shopping experience.

AR Virtual Makeup Try-On Mini Program

Perfect Corp.’s powerful AR beauty technology, based on innovative real-time high definition facial 3D Live Mesh with 3,900 meshes, offers Tmall shoppers hyper-realistic virtual makeup try-on experience that rivals a physical one. Consumers can choose between 7 different lipstick textures, as well as try on eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, concealer, and more to find their most favorite product. Tmall beauty merchants can also engage customers through AR-powered live streaming that uses virtual look try outs and integrates e-commerce capabilities, allowing viewers to instantly purchase the products featured during the broadcast.

AI Skin Diagnostic Mini Program

AI Skin Diagnostic feature for Taobao mini program allows consumers to get an instant skin analysis to track spots, wrinkles, texture, redness, oiliness, dark circles, and other skin conditions and receive personalized recommendations for a skincare routine that meets their specific skin concerns. The modern-day beauty shopper craves a personalized, tailored shopping experience and Perfect Corp.’s advanced AI skin tech solutions make that level of personalization possible. Customers receive instant skin diagnostic directly from their mobile device which empowers them in their purchase decision to find the products that are targeted specifically for them.

“Better understanding consumers and delivering more personalized experiences is key in this day and age. One-size-fits-all approach is no longer appealing to consumers, especially when it comes to beauty products,” – shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Our comprehensive beauty AI+AR services within Tmall beauty brand flagship stores will allow brands to master a consumer-centric strategy by providing personalized product recommendation to online beauty shoppers.”

Perfect Corp. will continue to foster new brand partnerships within Taobao mini program framework in order to bring customized, interactive beauty experiences to consumers.

