PeraHealth Releases COVID-19 Hospital Capacity Management Feature

The Rothman Index will optimize discharge planning to increase capacity for COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--PeraHealth announced today that it is delivering a COVID-19 capacity management feature on its platform, to be generally available by Monday, March 23, 2020. This feature will allow hospitals to use the Rothman Index to more quickly identify patients who may be safely discharged from the acute care setting, freeing needed capacity.

PeraHealth delivers solutions based on The Rothman Index, the universal score of patient condition. The Rothman Index platform is an FDA-cleared, clinically validated patient surveillance system proven to reduce mortality in practice through its various clinical workflow and alerting capabilities.

This announcement comes at a crucial time as health systems address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity, and the volume of patients seeking care is steadily rising.

The ability to safely speed patient discharge and improve patient flow will allow hospitals to admit and treat more COVID-19 cases in the most efficient and effective way possible.

“Our healthcare partners and clinicians are on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greg White, CEO of PeraHealth. “Our mission is to empower them with dynamic clinical data tools that support rapid decision making, efficiency and positive patient outcomes. By targeting a reduced length of stay for patients, our hope is to make more beds available for the patients that need them most.”

In addition to notifying clinicians of patients who are “discharge ready,” The Rothman Index is actively helping at the front line in the COVID-19 crisis:

Global Clinical Surveillance – The Rothman Index is monitoring patient deterioration across complex health systems and hospitals, including all patient segments – all ages, all disease categories, all care settings.

– The Rothman Index is monitoring patient deterioration across complex health systems and hospitals, including all patient segments – all ages, all disease categories, all care settings. Sepsis Risk Alerting – Rothman Index alerts on deterioration stemming from septic shock events associated with COVID-19.

– Rothman Index alerts on deterioration stemming from septic shock events associated with COVID-19. Early Warning – The Rothman Index monitors suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and signals deterioration to clinicians hours and sometimes days earlier than monitoring vital signs alone.

– The Rothman Index monitors suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and signals deterioration to clinicians hours and sometimes days earlier than monitoring vital signs alone. ICU Optimization – The Rothman Index improves ICU utilization and patient flow by providing objective decision support to prioritize patients who should move in or out of the ICU.

Digital health solutions such as The Rothman Index are assisting in the identification, triage, monitoring and management of COVID-19 cases and will continue to play an enormous role in the global fight against this pandemic.

