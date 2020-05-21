PeopleReady’s JobStack App Wins a Gold Stevie® Award in 2020 American Business Awards®

Company’s 24/7 staffing solution receives top Mobile Site and App Award for Integrated Mobile Experience

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeopleReady, a leader in the staffing industry, received top honors in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® program, earning a gold Stevie® award for its groundbreaking JobStack app, the company announced today. PeopleReady’s JobStack app is an innovative mobile solution that enables PeopleReady customers to connect with on-demand talent 24/7.

When citing what set JobStack apart from the competition in the Mobile Site and App Award for Integrated Mobile Experience category, judges commented that it was a “great app to provide the ability to immediately connect employers with qualified talent,” and, that JobStack “helps companies meet 24/7 labor demands with 24/7 technology.”

With JobStack, companies can request help for their on-demand needs around the clock and see responses from qualified local workers in real-time. They can quickly invite their favorite workers to return, approve hours and rate worker performance. After being onboarded, PeopleReady workers can view and accept assignments that match their skills, schedules and work preferences, all through JobStack. They are also able to quickly confirm work hours, rate their experiences and update their skills to see additional job opportunities.

“JobStack has reinvented the way companies engage on-demand workers, and PeopleReady is thrilled to be recognized for our innovation,” said Taryn Owen, President of PeopleReady. “In a time when social distancing is the norm, JobStack has become even more crucial in helping our customers and workers safely and quickly connect with one another.”

Key JobStack facts:

JobStack fills a job every 9 seconds

Nearly 7 million shifts have been filled through the app since its inception

Companies can reach over 43,000 active workers daily and see their orders fill in real-time

More than 23,500 clients and 90% of PeopleReady’s workers use JobStack

Matching technology ensures that only qualified, verified workers see the jobs relevant to them

PeopleReady’s unique model combines the technology of JobStack with local, dedicated support through its network of 600+ branches nationwide, connecting people with impactful work every single day.

The 2020 American Business Awards are the premier business awards program, in the U.S. More than 3,600 nominations were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 230 professionals worldwide.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE:TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform, PeopleReady serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 300,000 people to work each year, operating more than 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

David Irwin

PeopleReady Communications Director

dirwin@trueblue.com

630-453-1120