People.ai Raises $30 Million Led by Andreessen Horowitz

SAN FRANCISCO – People.ai, which develops an artificial intelligence (AI) platform so companies can maximize revenue, has announced a $30 million Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Also participating in this funding round were Series A investors Lightspeed Venture Partners (lead), GGV Capital, and Y Combinator. This new financing will be used to fund People.ai’s data science efforts, continued commercial expansion, and customer acquisition. People.ai’s current customers include Palo Alto Networks, Lyft, and New Relic. Peter Levine, General Partner at a16z, will join the People.ai board.

People.ai Founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy said: “We are excited to have Andreessen Horowitz lead our Series B round to help us expand our business as we help more enterprise companies accelerate top-line growth and grow their market reach.

In this digital world, businesses have to differentiate themselves quickly. People.ai helps enterprise businesses unleash the power of AI by delivering critical intelligence and automating time-intensive tasks.”

“We believe People.ai will become one of the foundational companies of next generation SaaS,” said Peter Levine, General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz. “The unique combination of SaaS and machine learning finally enables organizations to automate data collection and apply that data to improving productivity and efficiency across sales, customer service, and marketing. We’ve been impressed with the traction that the team has made with some of the largest organizations, and the combination of business acumen and technical capability of the leadership team. We’re thrilled to partner with them moving forward!”