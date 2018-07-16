Pegasus Solar Shines With $10 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Pegasus Solar, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative rooftop mounting systems for solar installations, said it has raised additional funding, reaching $10 million under its Series A round of equity financing. The round was led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund (“EIF”), with participation from Okapi Capital, Howard Wenger, Mike Miskovsky, and other solar industry executives.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with EIF and other investors who are enthusiastic about our mission to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar,” said Kai Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of Pegasus. “We continue to develop the market leading suite of products for residential solar and the funding will accelerate our growth.”

“Pegasus is the leader in mounting hardware innovation, delivering greater ease of installation and lower costs to installers on most residential roof types,” said James Everett, Partner at EIF, where he leads the investment team. “We believe the company will become the new standard in solar mounting products, and EIF is proud to be involved.”

Pegasus Solar’s complete line of rail-less and rail mounts for both composite and tile roofs help enable faster, higher quality, and lower cost installations.