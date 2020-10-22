BusinessWire

PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2020.


The Company believes its 2020 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact
Suzanne Cafferty
Vice President, Global Marketing
PCTEL, Inc.
(630) 339-2107
public.relations@pctel.com

PCTEL Investor Relations Contact
Phillip Kupper
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(817) 778-8339
Pkupper@threepa.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Selected to Build Czech Republic’s Most Powerful Supercomputer to Advance R&D in Science and Engineering

Posted on Author Business Wire

IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center gains faster performance and targeted AI capabilities for data-intensive research using HPE Apollo systems featuring NVIDIA A100 GPUs
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) tod…
BusinessWire

SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. Selects INVISTA PTA Technology

Posted on Author Business Wire

WILTON, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. (SASA) signed a “Letter of Intent (LOI)” on the 3rd of February 2020, confirming the selection of …
BusinessWire

H2O.ai CEO and Founder Sri Ambati to Participate at Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that Sri Ambati, CEO and founder, will participate in a panel on the Future of AI in Finance at the Goldma…