PC Sales Continue to Soar Due to Pandemic

Sales of personal computers (including desktops, notebooks, and workstations) continue to soar due to the pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20) saw global shipments grow 26.1% year over year to 91.6 million units, according to research from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

The same category of devices grew 13.1% year over year for the full year 2020 with the catalysts being work from home, remote learning, and restored consumer demand.

Lenovo led sales in the U.S. and worldwide followed by HP. Dell was third in sales and Apple was fourth globally according to IDC.

“Every segment of the supply chain was stretched to its limits as production once again lagged behind demand during the quarter,” said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers. “Not only were PC makers and ODMs dealing with component and production capacity shortages, but logistics remained an issue as vendors were forced to resort to air freight, upping costs at the expense of reducing delivery times.”

To put things into perspective, the last time the PC market saw annual growth of this magnitude was 2010 when the market grew 13.7%. A lot has changed in those ten years, including six years of PC market decline, as well as a year of flat growth. The question now is how long this resurgence will last.

“Demand is pushing the PC market forward and all signs indicate this surge still has a way to go,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “The obvious drivers for last year’s growth centered around work from home and remote learning needs, but the strength of the consumer market should not be overlooked. We continue to see gaming PCs and monitor sales at all-time highs and Chrome-based devices are expanding beyond education into the consumer market. In retrospect, the pandemic not only fueled PC market demand but also created opportunities that resulted in a market expansion.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2020 (Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units) Company 4Q20 Shipments 4Q20 Market Share 4Q19 Shipments 4Q19 Market Share 4Q20/4Q19 Growth 1. Lenovo 23,122 25.2% 17,918 24.7% 29.0% 2. HP Inc. 19,130 20.9% 17,185 23.7% 11.3% 3. Dell Technologies 15,797 17.2% 12,463 17.2% 26.8% 4. Apple 7,349 8.0% 4,927 6.8% 49.2% 5. Acer Group 6,551 7.2% 4,418 6.1% 48.3% Others 19,641 21.4% 15,712 21.6% 25.0% Total 91,590 100.0% 72,622 100.0% 26.1% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, January 11, 2021