PBExpo Announces Digital Aviation Revolutionary, GE Aviation, as Keynote for PBExpo 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DIGITALTRANSFORMATION--PartsBase & PBExpo announced today that Chief Commercial Officer of GE Aviation Digital Solutions, Andrew Coleman, will present as a keynote speaker for PBExpo 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Coleman serves as the commercial leader for GE Aviation’s digital business. His team is focused on the global commercial aviation industry as well as the military, federal, MRO, and aviation lessor industry segments.

GE Aviation’s digital business supports global aviation with a broad range of Industrial Internet applications ranging from fuel efficiency, operations recovery, flight analytics, intelligent fleet, edge analytics, avionics, predictive maintenance, digital MRO, and asset performance management. As the commercial leader, Coleman is responsible globally for sales, marketing, consulting, alliances, customer success, solution architecture, business development, and customer support.

Prior to joining GE Aviation, Andrew held leadership positions in diverse areas of NCR & Teradata (sales, sales leadership, product management, marketing, finance, and strategic alliances) and has a track record of growth, new market penetration, employee achievement, solution development, value creation, customer delight, and transformational go-to-market practices.

“GE Aviation is leading the path of digital transformation in the aviation & aerospace industry. The platforms that GE is creating will forever enhance & mold the way the industry actions positive changes using data analysis and we are honored to have Andrew present their vision of innovation,” said Greg Schmidt, PartsBase President.

The 3rd annual PBExpo, presented by PartsBase, is a revolutionary aviation, aerospace, and defense trade-show & conference focused on showcasing emerging e-commerce technologies, digital transformation, digital marketing and critical B2B tools for success. PBExpo 2020 will take place March 18-19, 2020 in Miami Beach, FL, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

About PBExpo

Presented by PartsBase, PBExpo is the only interactive environment that integrates the aviation, aerospace, and defense industries with technology and e-commerce solutions. PBExpo 2020 will consist of multiple forums and industry panels, over two days, which will allow participants to discuss and demonstrate the newest innovations available in the marketplace, attend educational seminars presented by industry leaders, walk a vast and expansive industry-focused exhibit hall, and provide direct feedback and roadmap suggestions on the PartsBase website.

For more information about PBExpo please contact rebecca@pbexpo.org 561-953-0700.

About PartsBase

Established in 1996, PartsBase is the world’s leader in internet-based part locator services. Our online community includes more than 7,500 companies and 30,000 end-users in the aviation, defense, and aerospace industries. The service provides the perfect opportunity for suppliers, distributors, and service providers to reach the most targeted audience in the industry.

PartsBase provides access to members in all facets of the aviation parts business, including major airlines, FBOs, OEMs, distributors, surplus dealers, brokers, military defense centers, charter operations, and MRO stations.

For more information please visit www.partsbase.com.

